🏷️ UTags - Add usertags to links

UTags - Add usertags to links
Add custom tags or notes to links such as users, posts and videos. For example, tags can be added to users or posts on a forum, making it easy to identify them or block their posts and replies. It works on X (Twitter), Reddit, Facebook, Threads, Instagram, Youtube, TikTok, GitHub, Greasy Fork, Hacker News, pixiv and numerous other websites.
UTags = Usertags. Userscript, Userstyle allows users to customize the functionality and style of the site, Usertags allows users to customize the tags (labels) for the site.
For now it works on
In addition, due to the publishing rules of Greasy Fork, the following websites need to manually add the
user matches rule in the script settings.
Usage
-
Move the mouse over the title of the post or the username, and a tag 🏷️ icon will appear next to it, click the icon to add tags
-
Multiple tags are separated by commas
-
Tags can be added to post titles, usernames, and categories
-
Some special tags have special effects, such as 'ignore', 'clickbait', 'promotion', 'block', 'hide', etc.
Screenshots
Video Demos
Features
- You can directly add tags to the browsed page, and the page will not be reloaded when you save the tag
- Tags can be added to post titles, usernames, and categories
- Support Vimium extension, click the 'f' key, the tag icon will also have a hint marker, you can quickly add tags
- On the tag list page, you can see tagged users and posts, sorted by update order
- Support data export and import
- Automatically mark browsed posts. You can display the browsed content semi - transparently or hide it. This feature needs to be manually enabled on the settings page. By default, it is turned off. Currently, it is only applicable to the website
linux.do.
- Compatible with the following userscript managers
- Tampermonkey (recommend)
- Violentmonkey
- Greasemonkey
- ScriptCat
- Userscripts (Safari MacOS/iOS)
- Addons (Safari MacOS/iOS)
More information: https://github.com/utags/utags
Release Notes
- 0.12.11
- Remove the limit on the number of settable emoji tags
- 0.12.10
- On BOSS Zhipin, you can mark companies and job positions and leave remarks. For instance, adding tags like "block" or "hide" allows you to hide uninterested companies and job positions.
- Make UTags support the website www.zhipin.com
- 0.12.9
- Make UTags support the website www.zhipin.com
- 0.12.5
- Enhance the mobile experience of Discourse
- Make UTags support the website kater.me and bbs.viva-la-vita.org
- 0.12.4
- Make UTags support the website www.inoreader.com
- 0.12.3
- Make UTags support the website www.nodeseek.com
- 0.12.2
- Make UTags support the website built with flarum, includes discuss.flarum.org, discuss.flarum.org.cn, www.nodeloc.com, freesmth.net, veryfb.com
- 0.12.1
- Make UTags support the website bbs.tampermonkey.net.cn
- Add the official installation URLs for userscripts as well as the URLs of extension stores.
- Enable browsing content tagging on V2EX
- Display the enable button on websites that support browsing content tagging
- 0.12.0
- Enable applying custom style
- 0.11.1
- Add an option for change the title color for the browsed content
- 0.11.0
- Automatically mark browsed posts. You can display the browsed content semi - transparently or hide it. This feature needs to be manually enabled on the settings page. By default, it is turned off. Currently, it is only applicable to the website
linux.do.
- Display the "Settings" button in the tag input interface
- 0.10.7
- Enhance add tags on X (Twitter). Filtering tweet and comments with special tags.
- 0.10.6
- Apply utags to community.wanikani.com
- 0.10.4
- Apply utags to rule34video.com, rule34gen.com
- 0.10.3
- Enable add tags to communities, posts and users on Reddit. Filtering posts and comments with special tags.
- Enable add tags to videos and users on TikTok. Filtering videos and replies with special tags.
- 0.10.1
- Enable add tags to notes and users on RedNote(xiaohongshu). Filtering notes and replies with special tags.
- Improve performance
- 0.9.11
- Enable add tags to posts, categories and tags on linux.do and other discourse sites. Filtering posts and replies with special tags.
- 0.9.10
- Apply utags to dlsite.com
- Apply utags to dmm.co.jp
- Apply utags to kemono.su
- Apply utags to coomer.su
- Apply utags to keylol.com
- 0.9.9
- Apply utags to www.pixiv.net
- Apply utags to linux.do
- Apply utags to meta.appinn.net
- Apply utags to NGA
- 0.9.8
- twitter.com -> x.com
- fix github.com, threads.net, e-hentai.org issues
- 0.9.5
- Add emoji tags 👍
- Increase the size of the list of candidate tags
- Enable the select/find feature on the tag management page
- Use CSS custom properties to define the width of the text tag border
- 0.9.4
- Update selectors for GitHub, now can add tags to issues, pulls and discussions
- Define utags font-size and icon size with CSS custom properties
- 0.9.3
- Update selectors and style
- Apply utags to douban.com
- Apply utags to myanimelist.net
- Change the injection moment to 'document_start'
- 0.9.1
- Add the copy button in the prompt UI
- 0.9.0
- Use advanced tag input prompt UI
- Define utags ul styles with css custom properties
- 0.8.10
- Apply utags to rebang.today
- 0.8.9
- Update bilibili.com, greasyfork.org, youtube.com, douyin.com, pornhub.com style and matching rules
- 0.8.8
- Apply utags to podcasts.google.com
- Apply utags to douyin.com
- Apply utags to sspai.com
- 0.8.7
- Apply utags to weibo.com, weibo.cn
- Apply utags to pornhub.com
- 0.8.6
- Apply utags to xiaohongshu.com
- 0.8.5
- 0.8.4
- Fix a bug on YouTube, compare keys when reusing utags elements
- Update youtube selectors and style
- 0.8.0
- Implement multi-language support, currently supports English and Chinese
- 0.7.7
- Update instagram.com, threads.net
- Improve performance, update tags when document is not hidden
- 0.7.6
- use svg element instead of background-image with data: url to fix CSP issue
- (v2ex): handle cited replies generated by ve2x.rep userscript
- 0.7.5
- Handle default site rules for chrome extension and firefox addon
- Add option to enable/disable utags on current site
- Update bilibili, github selectors
- 0.7.3
- Update bilibili selectors
- Update merging logic
- 0.7.2
- Apply utags to 52pojie.cn
- Apply utags to juejin.cn
- 0.7.1
- Apply utags to tiktok.com
- Apply utags to bilibili.com
- Apply utags to youtube.com
- Apply utags to facebook.com
- 0.7.0
- Apply utags to threads.net
- Apply utags to instagram.com
- Apply utags to mp.weixin.qq.com
- 0.6.7
- Apply utags to twitter.com
- 0.6.6
- [github] Match username in issues, PRs and commits
- Prevent utags elements from being remade when the tags have not changed
- 0.6.5
- Apply utags to reddit.com
- 0.6.4
- Apply utags to github.com
- 0.6.3
- Apply utags to lobste.rs
- Move focus on utags elements through the TAB key
- Show utags with vimium hint marker on Firefox
- 0.6.0
- Apply utags to hacker news (news.ycombinator.com)
- 0.5.2
- Improve performance
- Prevent tag content from being copied together when copying HTML text
- 0.5.1
- [V2EX] 调整主题页主题标签的显示位置
- [V2EX] 允许给回复添加标签
- 0.5.0
- Apply utags to greasyfork.org and sleazyfork.org
- [V2EX] 允许给所有外部链接添加标签
- 0.4.5
- Cancel the delay effect of showing the tag button when clicking on the blank area
- When the same area is clicked continuously, hide the tag button
- 0.4.1
- Update tag icons and styles
- 0.4.0
- 0.3.1
- Improve accessibility, fix v2ex 超级增强 issues
- 0.3.0
- 修复楼中楼回复模式时，隐藏或半透明效果影响整个楼的问题
- 0.2.1
- Add links to tags page and data import/export page in settings
- 0.2.0
- Enable setting whether to show hidden items and whether to disable opacity effects
- 0.1.10
- Compatible with script managers such as Violentmonkey, Greasemonkey(Firefox), Userscripts(Safari)
- 0.1.5
- Add more special tags, such as 标题党, 推广, 无聊, 忽略, 已阅, hide, 隐藏, 不再显示, 热门, 收藏, 关注, 稍后阅读
- Update www.v2ex.com matching rules to support more pages
- 0.1.4
- Enable add tags to node links of www.v2ex.com
- 0.1.2
- Solve the issue that the Firefox browser does not support the special functions of tags such as 'sb' and 'block'
- 0.1.0
- Refactor code based on Plasmo. Browser extensions are also available.
- 0.0.2
- 0.0.1
License
Copyright (c) 2023 Pipecraft. Licensed under the MIT License.
